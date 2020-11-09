Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Raised to $59.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.78.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of NYSE R opened at $52.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ryder System by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,049,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 44,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ryder System by 3.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.