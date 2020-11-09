Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $220.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.25.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $165.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.61 and its 200-day moving average is $120.73. Saia has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $167.51.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. Saia’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 302,390 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 323,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 315,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

