SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded by Pritchard Capital

Pritchard Capital lowered shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of SAP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SAP from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.77.

SAP stock opened at $115.12 on Friday. SAP has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $137.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 340.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 132.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

