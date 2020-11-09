Sentinel Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $8.81 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, BitForex, GDAC and IDEX. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.81 million and $268,410.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00022466 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00012854 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00007051 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002297 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,682 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, DDEX, Upbit, BitForex, Hotbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

