ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SWAV has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV opened at $75.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 160,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $9,695,389.20. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $134,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,775 shares of company stock worth $41,714,440 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.