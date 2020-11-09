Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Berenberg Bank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.95, for a total transaction of $209,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at $209,833.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $248,208.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,619 shares of company stock worth $3,321,282 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $146.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

