Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $41.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.08. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

