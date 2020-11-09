Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 1,958 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX traded up $4.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,958. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 106,772 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $6,547,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

