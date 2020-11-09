Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 3,420 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,277,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 123,066 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

COLL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $678.51 million, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.