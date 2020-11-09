Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 645 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 69.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $1,842,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAM traded down $18.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,043.26. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,874. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $946.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $719.02. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $828.17.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.43, for a total transaction of $800,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 1,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.37, for a total value of $1,580,055.00. Insiders sold 83,623 shares of company stock worth $75,650,832 over the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

