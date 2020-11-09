Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
SMFTF stock opened at $43.18 on Monday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.