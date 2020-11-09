Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMFTF stock opened at $43.18 on Monday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

