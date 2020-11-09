SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNC. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.17.

SNC stock opened at C$19.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.43. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -6.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s payout ratio is -2.52%.

In related news, Director Zine Edine Smati acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.43 per share, with a total value of C$65,964.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

