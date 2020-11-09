Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Solar Capital posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.59.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.79 and a beta of 1.29. Solar Capital has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after buying an additional 239,811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Solar Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 56.4% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 393,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 142,059 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Solar Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 230,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.