Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,931 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Square worth $60,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 2.3% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ opened at $192.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.48 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $201.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 increased their price target on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,729.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,877 shares of company stock worth $111,603,815 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

