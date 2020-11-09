Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Square from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Square from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.71.

SQ stock opened at $198.08 on Friday. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $201.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.48 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.57.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Square by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

