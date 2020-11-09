Square’s (SQ) Sell Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. 140166 raised their target price on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.71.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock opened at $198.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.48 and a beta of 2.68. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $201.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.57.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $2,832,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 685,877 shares of company stock valued at $111,603,815 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Square by 229,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Square by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Square by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.