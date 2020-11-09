Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Sets New 52-Week High at $185.00

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $185.00 and last traded at $185.00, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

