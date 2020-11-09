Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,878 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,099 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Starbucks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after buying an additional 3,248,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,022 shares of company stock worth $13,777,487 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $90.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

