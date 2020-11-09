State Street (NYSE:STT) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NYSE:STXB) Critical Survey

State Street (NYSE:STT) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares State Street and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street $13.13 billion 1.86 $2.24 billion $6.17 11.25 Spirit of Texas Bancshares $109.83 million 2.50 $21.14 million $1.40 11.35

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. State Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit of Texas Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

State Street has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. State Street pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. State Street is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of State Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares State Street and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street 20.75% 12.24% 0.93% Spirit of Texas Bancshares 18.69% 7.12% 0.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for State Street and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street 1 9 7 0 2.35 Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

State Street presently has a consensus price target of $75.18, suggesting a potential upside of 8.31%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.62%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than State Street.

Summary

State Street beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. The company also engages in the investment servicing line of business, such as portfolio modeling and construction; trade order management; investment risk and compliance; and wealth management solutions. In addition, it provides investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, the company offers services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and outsourced chief investment officer, as well as exchange-traded fund under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, wire transfer and treasury management services, and online banking services; and invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. The company operates through a network of 23 full-service branches located in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, and Bryan/College Station metropolitan areas, as well as North Central Texas. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

