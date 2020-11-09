Stealth Price Reaches $0.0627 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last week, Stealth has traded up 41% against the dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $8,496.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0627 or 0.00000401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003109 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00031769 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000763 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 37,520,655 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

