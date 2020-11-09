Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $64.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $95,329,377.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,204,651 shares of company stock worth $527,738,721. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 91.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Sunrun by 365.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5,767.23 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.