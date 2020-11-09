Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.43 on Monday. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

