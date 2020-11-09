Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,895 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,822 shares of company stock worth $5,011,305 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $86.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average is $72.70. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

