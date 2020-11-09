Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 2,149 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.62.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $197.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $204.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $5,037,521.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,331,134.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,220 shares of company stock valued at $46,148,114 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

