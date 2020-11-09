Symmetry Partners LLC Has $879,000 Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 164.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 117.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. BidaskClub cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $660.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $859.46.

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114 over the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $902.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $939.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $847.56 and its 200-day moving average is $756.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.16 and a beta of 0.99.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.