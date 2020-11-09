Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,025,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $215.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.96 and a 200 day moving average of $183.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total value of $135,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,425 shares of company stock worth $510,766 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.15.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

