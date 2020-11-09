Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $700,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,485,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,100 shares of company stock worth $19,669,492 over the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.65.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $448.51 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.20 and its 200-day moving average is $437.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

