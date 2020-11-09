Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $836,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $250.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $260.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.56.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

