Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $247.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $250.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.14.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

