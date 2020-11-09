Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $1.94 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 218,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 8.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 97,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 12.2% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 85,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $202.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

