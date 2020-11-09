Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $671,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. FMR LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after buying an additional 1,781,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 33.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,572,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,127,000 after buying an additional 896,406 shares during the period. Jet Capital Investors L P lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 966.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 964,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,059,000 after acquiring an additional 874,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,994,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,913.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

