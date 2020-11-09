Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 23.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $302,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 153,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.55.

HCA opened at $138.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day moving average is $118.22.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $5,050,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,519,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,500 shares of company stock worth $24,528,579 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

