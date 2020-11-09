Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $32.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67. Symrise has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

