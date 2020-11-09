Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Sysco worth $26,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 40.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 369.9% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

SYY stock opened at $66.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

