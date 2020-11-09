T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Position Boosted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $26,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $137.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.46 and its 200-day moving average is $127.93. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.