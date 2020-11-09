TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,429 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of TE Connectivity worth $63,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $9,687,608. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TEL opened at $112.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

