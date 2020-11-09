Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,996 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of Teladoc Health worth $61,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,973,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,005,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $145,617.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,771.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $193.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.20 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.34.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.