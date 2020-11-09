Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

THC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

