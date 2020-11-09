Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,492,000 after acquiring an additional 535,729 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares in the company, valued at $226,373,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $70,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,331 shares of company stock worth $32,111,337 in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $72.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens cut Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

