The AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

The AES (NYSE:AES) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.32-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The AES also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.42-1.42 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AES. ValuEngine upgraded The AES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The AES from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet cut The AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The AES from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The AES currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Get The AES alerts:

AES stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. The AES has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The AES will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.