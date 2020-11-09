The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of The Allstate worth $53,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,096,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 59.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 2,013.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 794.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock opened at $94.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.06. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.