The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Issues Earnings Results

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $94.01 on Monday. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

