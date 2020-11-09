The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.94 million, a PE ratio of -259.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. The Andersons has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANDE shares. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

