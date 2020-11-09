The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.
Shares of The Andersons stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.94 million, a PE ratio of -259.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. The Andersons has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $25.93.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.
About The Andersons
The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.
