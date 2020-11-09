The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Cut by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,375 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $32,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 24.4% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79,527 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing stock opened at $157.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $375.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.68.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.39.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

