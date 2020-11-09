The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,361 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $68,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,062,000 after buying an additional 439,125 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,744,000 after buying an additional 1,207,765 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,360,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,343,000 after buying an additional 530,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,089,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,232,000 after buying an additional 166,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

KO opened at $52.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $211.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.