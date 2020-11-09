The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,314 shares of company stock worth $86,146,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $238.64 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.67 and its 200-day moving average is $200.87. The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a PE ratio of 145.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

