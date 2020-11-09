The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $23.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

SPWR opened at $20.33 on Monday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,017.01 and a beta of 2.22.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 14,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $281,709.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,116 shares in the company, valued at $211,315.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,802 shares of company stock worth $7,493,602 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SunPower by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 81,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SunPower by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 151,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

