The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Buy

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $88.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.52. First Solar has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $97.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $752,534.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,138.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $39,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,158,980 shares of company stock worth $793,339,734 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,188 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.