The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) to “Conviction-Buy”

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA opened at $33.20 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03.

In other news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $787,835.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,851.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 7,229,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $174,454,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,763,998 shares of company stock worth $329,505,367 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,697 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,904,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,580,000 after buying an additional 82,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after buying an additional 616,274 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 837,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,300,000 after buying an additional 631,459 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 673,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after buying an additional 202,071 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.