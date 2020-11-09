The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered The Macerich from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Macerich from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 1.78. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Macerich in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in The Macerich in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in The Macerich in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in The Macerich in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

